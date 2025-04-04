State Transport Special Service

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve as officers in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and other military formations. The law also provides for the establishment of a foreigner recruitment center.
In the two months since the Army+ app was launched, 300,000 servicemen and women have registered. The app allows them to submit electronic reports, generate Army IDs, and take surveys.
The member countries of the Coalition for Demining Capabilities have agreed to purchase €22 million worth of equipment for Ukraine's needs. Lithuania is allocating €15 million and Sweden €7 million for pickups and trucks for the Armed Forces and the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services.
The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy are introducing new rules for electricity procurement for the Armed Forces. Order No. 651 establishes open tenders, requirements for participants, and criteria for evaluating proposals to ensure transparency and savings.
Draft law No. 12066 proposes to create a unified database of military personnel and introduce Military ID. This will improve military records and provide electronic services to the military and their families.
The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to adopt a bill on granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners serving in the Armed Forces and other security agencies. The draft law also provides for a simplified procedure for their family members.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Hereha as the new commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the readiness of fortifications, the situation at the front, the rotation of units, weapons production, and the need for more air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure and civilians.
According to the new law, the MCCs will summon citizens who are registered for military service and have reached the age of 25 to clarify their credentials and undergo a medical examination.
The demobilization of conscripts will begin next week and will last until the end of May, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.
During the week of March 4-10, 2,796 explosive devices were found, seized and defused in Ukraine, mostly in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and an area of 2,563. 61 hectares was checked and cleared of mines.
President Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing conscripts due to the expiration of their service during martial law in April-May 2024.
More than UAH 30 billion has been allocated from the budget reserve fund and other sources for the fortification and construction of defense borders since the beginning of 2024.
This week, Ukrainian sappers found and destroyed more than 1,800 explosive devices left by Russians in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, clearing more than 1,478 hectares of land from munitions.
The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will distribute more than UAH 97 million received through UNITED24 to the State Emergency Service and the State Special Transport Service for the purchase of demining machinery and equipment, including a heavy remote mechanized demining machine.
The United States has donated $1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine to help clear more than a third of Ukrainian territory that was mined as a result of the Russian invasion.
More than 30% of Ukraine's territory, or over 174,000 square kilometers, remains contaminated with explosive ordnance, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine has simplified the process of identifying family members of military personnel who are eligible for financial assistance.