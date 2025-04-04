State Transport Special Service

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4854 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12689 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196601 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113691 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375702 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300572 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212309 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243421 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196602 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375702 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247104 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300572 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10125 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34222 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62610 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48693 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119031 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

State Transport Special Service

News by theme

Rada allows foreigners to serve as officers in the Armed Forces and National Guard

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve as officers in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and other military formations. The law also provides for the establishment of a foreigner recruitment center.

War • October 10, 08:48 AM • 13167 views

300 thousand servicemen use “Army+” application - Ministry of Defense

In the two months since the Army+ app was launched, 300,000 servicemen and women have registered. The app allows them to submit electronic reports, generate Army IDs, and take surveys.

Society • October 4, 09:29 AM • 12816 views

Mine Action Coalition allocates €22 million for military equipment for Ukraine

The member countries of the Coalition for Demining Capabilities have agreed to purchase €22 million worth of equipment for Ukraine's needs. Lithuania is allocating €15 million and Sweden €7 million for pickups and trucks for the Armed Forces and the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services.

War • October 2, 10:36 AM • 13217 views

Ukraine introduces new mechanisms to control the purchase of electricity for the Armed Forces: what you need to know

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy are introducing new rules for electricity procurement for the Armed Forces. Order No. 651 establishes open tenders, requirements for participants, and criteria for evaluating proposals to ensure transparency and savings.

War • September 30, 01:01 PM • 16772 views

The Ministry of Defense proposes to create a unified register of servicemen

Draft law No. 12066 proposes to create a unified database of military personnel and introduce Military ID. This will improve military records and provide electronic services to the military and their families.

War • September 26, 06:10 PM • 23015 views

Granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreign volunteers: Parliament may soon adopt a law

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing to adopt a bill on granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners serving in the Armed Forces and other security agencies. The draft law also provides for a simplified procedure for their family members.

Society • August 19, 08:52 AM • 35259 views

Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Hereha as the new commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • May 9, 10:52 AM • 21033 views

Fortifications, the situation at the front, and drone production: Zelensky listened to Syrsky, Umerov and Kamyshyn at the Stavka

Zelenskyy held a meeting to discuss the readiness of fortifications, the situation at the front, the rotation of units, weapons production, and the need for more air defense systems to protect energy infrastructure and civilians.

War • May 2, 02:22 PM • 55098 views

Citizens over 25 years of age to be called out by TCCs to clarify data and undergo medical examination - General Staff

According to the new law, the MCCs will summon citizens who are registered for military service and have reached the age of 25 to clarify their credentials and undergo a medical examination.

Society • April 5, 11:43 AM • 25155 views

Demobilization of conscripts to begin next week - MP

The demobilization of conscripts will begin next week and will last until the end of May, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said.

War • March 27, 11:06 AM • 26592 views

More than 2700 explosive devices defused in Ukraine over a week

During the week of March 4-10, 2,796 explosive devices were found, seized and defused in Ukraine, mostly in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and an area of 2,563. 61 hectares was checked and cleared of mines.

War • March 10, 03:21 PM • 104627 views

Zelensky signs decree on discharge of conscripts after completion of service

President Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing conscripts due to the expiration of their service during martial law in April-May 2024.

War • March 7, 05:42 PM • 25182 views

More than UAH 30 billion: Shmyhal names this year's amount of money allocated for fortifications and defense lines

More than UAH 30 billion has been allocated from the budget reserve fund and other sources for the fortification and construction of defense borders since the beginning of 2024.

War • March 4, 11:19 AM • 24690 views

Over 1800 shells destroyed by Ukrainian sappers in the de-occupied territories over the week

This week, Ukrainian sappers found and destroyed more than 1,800 explosive devices left by Russians in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, clearing more than 1,478 hectares of land from munitions.

War • February 18, 03:52 PM • 41149 views

Almost UAH 100 million received under UNITED24 were used to purchase demining machinery and equipment

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will distribute more than UAH 97 million received through UNITED24 to the State Emergency Service and the State Special Transport Service for the purchase of demining machinery and equipment, including a heavy remote mechanized demining machine.

War • February 14, 03:25 AM • 30281 views

The U.S. hands over $1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine

The United States has donated $1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine to help clear more than a third of Ukrainian territory that was mined as a result of the Russian invasion.

War • February 13, 11:47 PM • 24372 views

A third of Ukraine, or more than 174,000 square kilometers, remains mined

More than 30% of Ukraine's territory, or over 174,000 square kilometers, remains contaminated with explosive ordnance, according to a spokesman for the Ukrainian military.

War • February 2, 12:47 PM • 20607 views

Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for determining the family circle of military personnel entitled to assistance

Ukraine has simplified the process of identifying family members of military personnel who are eligible for financial assistance.

Society • January 30, 01:52 PM • 67834 views