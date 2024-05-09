Zelensky appoints new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces

On Thursday, May 9, President Volodymyr appointed a new commander of the Armed Forces Support Forces. It is Dmytro Mykhailovych Gerega. This was reported by UNN with reference to the decree of the head of state.

Details

To appoint Dmytro Mykhailovych Hereha as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. - the Presidential Decree No. 315/2024 says

Addendum

Earlier, Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Yakovets from the post of commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed him head of the administration of the State Special Transport Service.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signs a decree dismissing former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from military service - "for health reasons"