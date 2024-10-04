ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
300 thousand servicemen use “Army+” application - Ministry of Defense

300 thousand servicemen use “Army+” application - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 12789 views

In the two months since the Army+ app was launched, 300,000 servicemen and women have registered. The app allows them to submit electronic reports, generate Army IDs, and take surveys.

For almost two months of the Army+ app's operation, 300,000 servicemen have registered in it. Also, more than 1,000 military units organized work with electronic reports. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on October 4, UNN reports. 

The Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became the leader in the implementation of the service. 

Currently, military personnel registered with Army+ can:

  • submit and approve 11 types of electronic reports,
  • generate a unique Army ID,
  • take a survey.

Currently, these functions are available for servicemen of the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service. In the future, all units of the Defense Forces will be able to use the app.

In September, about 5,000 soldiers logged in to Army+ daily and submitted up to 200 electronic reports. 

- said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Recall

The recent update of Army+ allowed servicemen who had difficulties with authorization to update their data directly through the app.

The next version of Army+ will add military training functionality and expand the list of electronic reports.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyTechnologies
state-transport-special-serviceState Transport Special Service
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

