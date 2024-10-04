300 thousand servicemen use “Army+” application - Ministry of Defense

For almost two months of the Army+ app's operation, 300,000 servicemen have registered in it. Also, more than 1,000 military units organized work with electronic reports. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense on October 4, UNN reports.

The Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine became the leader in the implementation of the service.

Currently, military personnel registered with Army+ can:

submit and approve 11 types of electronic reports,

generate a unique Army ID,

take a survey.

Currently, these functions are available for servicemen of the Armed Forces and the State Special Transport Service. In the future, all units of the Defense Forces will be able to use the app.

In September, about 5,000 soldiers logged in to Army+ daily and submitted up to 200 electronic reports. - said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

Recall

The recent update of Army+ allowed servicemen who had difficulties with authorization to update their data directly through the app.

The next version of Army+ will add military training functionality and expand the list of electronic reports.