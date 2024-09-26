The Ministry of Defense proposes to create a unified register of servicemen

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 99893 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107240 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173076 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141068 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112137 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175327 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104779 views

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 47128 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114720 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 66599 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 73032 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 40356 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185077 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175327 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202614 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191456 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143483 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147932 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139275 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156068 views
Actual
The Ministry of Defense proposes to create a unified register of servicemen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22967 views

Draft law No. 12066 proposes to create a unified database of military personnel and introduce Military ID. This will improve military records and provide electronic services to the military and their families.

The Verkhovna Rada registered law No. 12066, which proposes  to create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel to improve military registration and provide electronic services. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As explained by the Ministry, the document provides:

  • creation of a unified database for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service,
  • introduction of a unique electronic identifier Military ID. It will enable data exchange between registries without using personal data of military personnel,
  • creating a legislative framework for the further development of the Army+ application and the information and communication system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,
  • providing electronic services to military personnel and their families, including social benefits, guarantees and bonus programs.

At the same time, the draft law stipulates that the registry will not contain information on military service, rank, or specialty. Sensitive data, the developers propose, will be stored in secure circuits of other information systems and, if necessary, can be depersonalized using Military ID instead of using first and last names.

The creation of the Unified Register is another step in the digital modernization of our military management system. When the draft law becomes law, we will have legal tools for working with information about servicemen and protecting such data. This will allow our military to manage their careers, acquire the necessary education and competencies. As a state, we will be able to provide them with administrative and social services in an electronic format

- said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization.

Recall

The government has supported a draft law that allows to register for military service online through electronic identification. It is planned to abolish commissions and medical examinations during registration, as well as clarify the provisions on women's registration.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
state-transport-special-serviceState Transport Special Service
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

