The Ministry of Defense proposes to create a unified register of servicemen

The Verkhovna Rada registered law No. 12066, which proposes to create a Unified State Register of Military Personnel to improve military registration and provide electronic services. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As explained by the Ministry, the document provides:

creation of a unified database for military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service,

introduction of a unique electronic identifier Military ID. It will enable data exchange between registries without using personal data of military personnel,

creating a legislative framework for the further development of the Army+ application and the information and communication system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,

providing electronic services to military personnel and their families, including social benefits, guarantees and bonus programs.

At the same time, the draft law stipulates that the registry will not contain information on military service, rank, or specialty. Sensitive data, the developers propose, will be stored in secure circuits of other information systems and, if necessary, can be depersonalized using Military ID instead of using first and last names.

The creation of the Unified Register is another step in the digital modernization of our military management system. When the draft law becomes law, we will have legal tools for working with information about servicemen and protecting such data. This will allow our military to manage their careers, acquire the necessary education and competencies. As a state, we will be able to provide them with administrative and social services in an electronic format - said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization.

Recall

The government has supported a draft law that allows to register for military service online through electronic identification. It is planned to abolish commissions and medical examinations during registration, as well as clarify the provisions on women's registration.