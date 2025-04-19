We were really waiting for you: the ombudsman shared details of the pre-Easter prisoner exchange and showed a video

Today, the 63rd exchange of prisoners took place, during which 246 servicemen were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were released outside the exchange. This was reported by Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who published photos and videos taken after the exchange and spoke about the unusual packages received by Ukrainians released from captivity, according to UNN.

Happy news for the whole country on the eve of a great holiday. Today, the 63rd exchange of prisoners took place, during which 246 servicemen were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were released outside the exchange - Lubinets reported.

According to him, for the first time in a long time, our heroes will celebrate Easter in freedom. The vast majority of those returned had been waiting for this moment since 2022. Among them are many young men.

Lubinets added that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and border guards returned home. They defended Mariupol and other directions in Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk Oblast.

Today's exchange was made possible thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian state bodies that are part of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as well as the assistance of international partners. I express gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their help in returning our people - added the ombudsman.

Traditionally, employees of the Ombudsman's Office are present at the exchange site to document the condition in which those released return to Ukraine. He reminded that the returned individuals have a number of rights: to medical assistance, psychological rehabilitation, document restoration, and others. In case of rights violations, they can contact our Office.

In addition, Lubinets spoke about the unusual packages received by those released from captivity.

Today, the returned prisoners of war received packages made by the mother of a serviceman who was successfully returned from Russian captivity. Now we are passing on her warmth to others who have been released - so that they know: they were waited for, prayed for, and never forgotten - he summarized.

