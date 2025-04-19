$41.380.00
Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy
03:10 PM

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

03:04 PM

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

02:56 PM

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

02:01 PM

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

We were really waiting for you: the ombudsman shared details of the pre-Easter prisoner exchange and showed a video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1372 views

As a result of the 63rd exchange and actions outside of it, 277 Ukrainians have been returned: 246 soldiers were exchanged, 31 were released separately. These are defenders from different directions who will now meet Easter at home.

We were really waiting for you: the ombudsman shared details of the pre-Easter prisoner exchange and showed a video

Today, the 63rd exchange of prisoners took place, during which 246 servicemen were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were released outside the exchange. This was reported by Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who published photos and videos taken after the exchange and spoke about the unusual packages received by Ukrainians released from captivity, according to UNN.

Happy news for the whole country on the eve of a great holiday. Today, the 63rd exchange of prisoners took place, during which 246 servicemen were returned as part of the prisoner exchange, and another 31 people were released outside the exchange 

- Lubinets reported.

According to him, for the first time in a long time, our heroes will celebrate Easter in freedom. The vast majority of those returned had been waiting for this moment since 2022. Among them are many young men.

Lubinets added that servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and border guards returned home. They defended Mariupol and other directions in Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk Oblast.

Today's exchange was made possible thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian state bodies that are part of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, as well as the assistance of international partners. I express gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their help in returning our people 

- added the ombudsman.

Traditionally, employees of the Ombudsman's Office are present at the exchange site to document the condition in which those released return to Ukraine. He reminded that the returned individuals have a number of rights: to medical assistance, psychological rehabilitation, document restoration, and others. In case of rights violations, they can contact our Office.

Let's add

In addition, Lubinets spoke about the unusual packages received by those released from captivity.

Today, the returned prisoners of war received packages made by the mother of a serviceman who was successfully returned from Russian captivity. Now we are passing on her warmth to others who have been released - so that they know: they were waited for, prayed for, and never forgotten 

- he summarized.

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy19.04.25, 18:10 • 6778 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
State Transport Special Service
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Zaporizhzhia
