A third of Ukraine, or more than 174,000 square kilometers, remains mined

Currently, 30% of the territory in Ukraine remains contaminated with explosive devices, which is more than 174 thousand square kilometers. Colonel Vitaliy Kyrylov, spokesman for the State Special Transport Service, said this at a briefing at the Military Media Center, UNN reports.

According to him, more than 200 demining teams of various sizes are deployed daily by the State Special Transport Service to perform tasks in the de-occupied territories and in areas where weather conditions allow for work.

He also said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, as of February 2, the sapper units of the State Special Transport Service have inspected more than 57 thousand hectares and destroyed more than 103 thousand explosive devices.

In addition, according to Kirillov, it has been cleared of mines (verified):

There are 818.76 km of highways;

Railroad tracks - 2,293.68 km;

Gas pipelines - 37.1 km;

There are 435.87 km of power lines;

Water area - 21.66 hectares

