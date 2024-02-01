UAH 3 billion allocated for humanitarian demining programs - Shmyhal

The government is working on a procedure for compensating agricultural producers for demining before the sowing campaign. This year's state budget provides UAH 3 billion for humanitarian demining programs. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

This year, for the first time, we have allocated UAH 3 billion in the state budget for humanitarian demining programs. I have instructed the Ministry of Economy and other relevant authorities to approve a demining prioritization plan and submit a resolution that will regulate the procedure for compensating agricultural producers for demining - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the Ministry of Economy, together with international partners, should develop a mechanism to make demining services affordable for small farmers.

"In addition, the meeting of the National Mine Action Authority will consider the humanitarian demining strategy, which will be submitted to the NSDC meeting," Shmyhal said.

Earlier , the Prime Minister reported that 30% of the territories were potentially mined.

In January 2024, more than 21 thousand hectares of agricultural land were surveyed , new operators were certified, and access to state standards in the field of mine action was opened.