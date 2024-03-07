$41.340.03
Zelensky signs decree on discharge of conscripts after completion of service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25182 views

President Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing conscripts due to the expiration of their service during martial law in April-May 2024.

Zelensky signs decree on discharge of conscripts after completion of service

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree on the dismissal of conscripts, UNN reports.

...to discharge in April - May 2024 from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, conscripts whose military service...ended during the martial law... 

- the decree says.

Zelenskyy has ordered the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine to ensure that, at the request of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, transportation of persons is carried out in compliance with security requirements and that payments for such transportation are made in accordance with current tariffs.

This decree shall enter into force on the date of its publication.

Recall

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy registered in the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on discharging conscripts after completing their military service during martial law. 

On February 23, the bill was passed by the Verkhovna Rada and signed by the President of Ukraine on February 26.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
State Transport Special Service
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
