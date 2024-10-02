Mine Action Coalition allocates €22 million for military equipment for Ukraine

The member countries of the Coalition for Demining Capabilities have agreed on procurement worth 22 million euros to support the needs of the State Special Transport Service and the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The member countries of the Demining Capabilities Coalition have agreed on procurement worth €22 million to support the needs of the State Special Transport Service and the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Of this amount, Lithuania is allocating €15 million and Sweden €7 million. The decision to purchase pickup trucks and trucks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command and the State Special Transport Service was made at a meeting of Coalition partners held in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik - the statement said.

It is also noted that during the meeting, they discussed the list of procurement for ongoing humanitarian and combat demining, as well as the draft Roadmap for the development of the capabilities of the demining units of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces for the period up to 2034.

Recall

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the opening of a special center for training sappers in Ukraine. The government plans to increase the number of specialists and support the production of demining equipment.