Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" with a range of 1000 km has passed testing and successful combat use - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" has successfully passed tests and combat use at a distance of one thousand kilometers. Also, new support packages from partners were discussed.
The Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" has passed testing and successful combat use, its range is a thousand kilometers. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy following reports on Saturday, writes UNN.
Details
"Today there were reports on our missile program. We have significant results. "Long Neptune" has passed testing and successful combat use. A new Ukrainian missile, a precise strike. The range is a thousand kilometers. I thank our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers and military. We continue to work to guarantee Ukrainian security," Zelenskyy said.
New support packages from partners were also discussed.
"And today there was a report from the Minister of Defense of Ukraine regarding new support packages from partners. We are ensuring the supply of artillery. I am grateful to all partners who are helping," the President wrote.
