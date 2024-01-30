Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for determining the family circle of military personnel entitled to assistance

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for determining the family circle of military personnel who are entitled to receive financial support or assistance. UNN reports with reference to the Government Portal .

Today, the Cabinet of Ministers has amended its resolutions No. 884 of 30.11.2016 and No. 168 of 28.02.2022. These documents determine the procedure for payments to servicemen and their families during martial law - the statement said.

It is reported that the draft amendments were developed to simplify the procedure for determining the circle of persons entitled to receive financial support or assistance.

"A clear list of state bodies that have the right to receive information on persons entitled to receive military pay has now been defined. These are: The Ministry of Defense; the Security Service of Ukraine; the Foreign Intelligence Service; the GUR; the Main Directorate of the National Guard; the State Border Guard Service; the State Protection Department; the Administration of the State Special Communications Service; the Administration of the State Special Transport Service," the statement said.

It is emphasized that this will allow to quickly determine the family circle of servicemen who are entitled to receive financial support or assistance.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed over another 30 certificates for apartments to members of the Defense Forces who have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and to the families of fallen Heroes.