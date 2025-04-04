State Special Communications Service of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4834 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12682 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54792 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196591 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113686 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375696 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300568 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212308 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243420 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117004 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196592 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375696 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247100 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300568 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10124 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34219 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62604 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48684 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119024 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

State Special Communications Service of Ukraine

The State Service of Special Communications reported new cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and government agencies

In March 2025, hackers attacked government agencies and critical infrastructure in Ukraine using the WRECKSTEEL data-stealing program. The purpose of the attacks is to steal confidential information.

Society • April 3, 08:16 AM • 10802 views

Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine

Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.

Crimes and emergencies • February 25, 10:04 PM • 26246 views

Ukrainians warned about a new fraud scheme under the pretext of buying cars and drones for the military

Fraudsters post ads for the sale of military equipment at low prices on behalf of charitable organizations. After receiving the money and personal data of the victims, they disappear, blocking contacts.

Society • January 18, 12:01 PM • 63967 views

The military received more than 20 thousand drones in 10 days

The State Special Communications Service handed over more than 20,000 unmanned systems of various types to the Defense Forces in the first 10 days of 2025. In 2024, 1.3 million drones were handed over, 97.7% of which were made in Ukraine.

War • January 14, 02:37 PM • 31716 views

The State Special Communications Service warns that AI is used in fraudulent schemes

Fraudsters use artificial intelligence to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends via messengers. The State Special Communications Service recommends using two-factor authentication and verifying the identity of the interlocutor.

Crimes and emergencies • December 30, 02:31 PM • 24764 views

Hostile hackers attacked forestry, forensic institutions and factories - State Special Communications Service of Ukraine

In November-December 2024, the hacker group UAC-0099 carried out a series of cyberattacks on Ukrainian government organizations. The attackers gained unauthorized access to the computers of forestry, forensic institutions, and industrial enterprises.

Crimes and emergencies • December 16, 02:55 PM • 16694 views

Zelensky changes to the composition of the Supreme Commander-In-Chief's headquarters

The president of Ukraine introduced Supreme Commander-in-chief Alexander Potiy to the headquarters. The new member is the chairman of the State Special Communications Service and has 25 years of service experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • November 29, 10:09 PM • 35393 views

The Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in the leadership of two agencies

The government dismissed Vasyl Shkurakov, First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development. Rostyslav Zamlynskyi was also appointed First Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service.

Politics • November 22, 04:25 PM • 17810 views

New Head of the State Special Communications Service: what is known about the appointment of a brigadier general

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Potiy as head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine. The new head has 25 years of experience in the Armed Forces and is a doctor of technical sciences with 20 years of academic experience.

Politics • November 19, 07:45 AM • 13834 views

Cabinet of Ministers approves new personnel changes in ministries: who was dismissed and who was appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of dismissals and appointments in the leadership of government agencies. Changes were made in the State Service for Special Communications, Ukrtransbezpeka, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Energy.

Politics • November 15, 12:27 PM • 14437 views

Fraudsters use AI in messengers: the State Special Communications Service explained how to protect yourself

The State Service for Special Communications warns of a new fraud scheme using artificial intelligence to clone voices. Attackers hack into messenger accounts and ask to borrow money using fake voice messages.

Society • November 11, 11:19 AM • 16283 views

10 warning signs of a virus on your device revealed

The State Service for Special Communications has published a list of signs that indicate a smartphone or computer is infected with a virus. The agency recommends regular scanning of devices with anti-virus programs.

Society • October 30, 09:42 AM • 42688 views

The unmanned systems forces will purchase drones and electronic warfare devices on their own: Umerov explains why this is important

The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been included in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment. This will allow us to meet the needs of the frontline and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities faster.

War • October 29, 01:17 PM • 15793 views

Mass malicious mailings under the guise of integration with Amazon and Microsoft services have been detected in Ukraine: what is known

CERT-UA has detected a massive malicious message campaign under the guise of integration with Amazon and Microsoft. The attacks targeted government agencies, businesses, and military formations and may have been prepared since August 2024.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 10:24 AM • 15015 views

Postponement “until the end of mobilization”: the “Reserve+” application crashed

Social media users report a malfunction of the Reserve+ app. Many are unable to log in to the app, while others have received messages about a postponement until “mobilization is completed.” A message about technical problems appeared in the app.

War • October 17, 03:45 PM • 18626 views

State Special Communications Service: malware is spreading via Telegram, allegedly from “Reserve+” technical support

The spread of MEDUZASTEALER malware through the fake Telegram bot of technical support “Reserve+” has been detected. The State Service of Special Communications urges to refrain from interacting with the @reserveplusbot account and downloading files.

Society • October 16, 09:59 AM • 12526 views

Russian hackers have intensified their attacks on Ukraine: their goals and methods

In the first half of 2024, the number of cyberattacks on government organizations, the energy and security sectors of Ukraine increased significantly. The main goals are to steal information, destabilize infrastructure, and undermine trust in government agencies.

Politics • September 23, 12:16 PM • 14134 views

Rada proposes to increase fines for operators for communication problems during power outages

A parliamentary committee has recommended draft law No. 11431 to ensure the operation of mobile operators during blackouts. The draft law provides for increased inspections and fines for operators that do not ensure sufficient autonomy of equipment.

Politics • September 19, 04:50 AM • 17795 views

Hackers distribute emails with malware: more than 100 infected computers have been detected

CERT-UA has detected a massive distribution of malicious emails allegedly on behalf of the SBU. More than 100 computers, including government agencies, have been infected. The emails contain a link to a file with the ANONVNC virus.

Technologies • August 12, 03:31 PM • 16363 views

Shortened links can be dangerous: the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warned of another fraudulent scheme

Fraudsters use shortened URLs to hide malicious websites. Experts advise checking links before clicking on them using decryption services and online security checkers.

Crimes and emergencies • July 30, 12:30 PM • 16265 views

Gosspetsvyaz: attackers can activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems

Cert-ua warns of an increased risk of cyber attacks on accountants and potential fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems, calling on businesses to urgently strengthen cybersecurity measures for accountants ' workplaces.

Crimes and emergencies • May 21, 10:34 PM • 18871 views

Russian hackers intensify attacks on mobile devices of Ukrainian military

According to a study by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Russian hackers have intensified cyberattacks on Ukrainian military devices using malware disguised as legal and distributing it through messengers.

War • May 15, 07:44 AM • 16523 views

russians hacked the satellite signal of Ukrainian TV and started broadcasting the parade in moscow

russian hackers hacked into the satellite signal of Ukrainian TV channels and broadcast the Moscow parade, but later the signal was restored after experts regained control.

War • May 9, 10:14 AM • 18261 views

Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense against Russian cyberattacks that affect both countries.

Politics • May 7, 04:59 PM • 19856 views

russian hackers wanted to attack critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine - State Special Communications Service

russian hackers affiliated with russian intelligence services attempted to carry out a large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure facilities, such as energy, heating and water supply companies in various regions of Ukraine.

War • April 22, 11:07 AM • 19443 views

"We offer a new position": Russians use new tactics for cyberattacks

Russian hackers are using social engineering tactics, offering fake jobs abroad, to launch cyberattacks on Ukrainian military personnel by sending malicious files through messaging programs such as Signal.

War • April 20, 01:07 AM • 107639 views

State Special Communications Service of Ukraine warns of threat of hacker attacks on Defense Forces soldiers

The State Service of Special Communications of Ukraine has warned of the activation of a hacker group that is trying to gain access to the computers of the Ukrainian military in order to steal documents and messenger data.

War • April 17, 02:46 PM • 15655 views

Government abolishes outdated regulation in the IT sector, eliminates the register of software producers and distributors

As part of its deregulation efforts, the government stopped maintaining the Register of Software Producers and Distributors and abolished other outdated regulations related to software legalization and combating illegal use.

Economy • April 9, 12:52 PM • 53009 views

Zelensky responds to petition to restrict online casinos: instructs SBU and NSDC

President Zelenskyy has instructed law enforcement agencies and ministries to analyze the problem of online gambling and propose solutions in response to a petition calling for restrictions on online casinos due to their harmful effects on soldiers and society.

Society • March 29, 06:45 PM • 29427 views

The Ministry of Defense is preparing a legislative definition for the concept of "cyber warfare"

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on a legal definition of "cyberwar" and the recognition of cyberattacks as acts of war to counter systematic cyber threats from Russia and its allies.

War • March 28, 05:19 PM • 26216 views