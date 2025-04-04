In March 2025, hackers attacked government agencies and critical infrastructure in Ukraine using the WRECKSTEEL data-stealing program. The purpose of the attacks is to steal confidential information.
Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.
Fraudsters post ads for the sale of military equipment at low prices on behalf of charitable organizations. After receiving the money and personal data of the victims, they disappear, blocking contacts.
The State Special Communications Service handed over more than 20,000 unmanned systems of various types to the Defense Forces in the first 10 days of 2025. In 2024, 1.3 million drones were handed over, 97.7% of which were made in Ukraine.
Fraudsters use artificial intelligence to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends via messengers. The State Special Communications Service recommends using two-factor authentication and verifying the identity of the interlocutor.
In November-December 2024, the hacker group UAC-0099 carried out a series of cyberattacks on Ukrainian government organizations. The attackers gained unauthorized access to the computers of forestry, forensic institutions, and industrial enterprises.
The president of Ukraine introduced Supreme Commander-in-chief Alexander Potiy to the headquarters. The new member is the chairman of the State Special Communications Service and has 25 years of service experience in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The government dismissed Vasyl Shkurakov, First Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development. Rostyslav Zamlynskyi was also appointed First Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service.
The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksandr Potiy as head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine. The new head has 25 years of experience in the Armed Forces and is a doctor of technical sciences with 20 years of academic experience.
The Cabinet of Ministers made a series of dismissals and appointments in the leadership of government agencies. Changes were made in the State Service for Special Communications, Ukrtransbezpeka, the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Energy.
The State Service for Special Communications warns of a new fraud scheme using artificial intelligence to clone voices. Attackers hack into messenger accounts and ask to borrow money using fake voice messages.
The State Service for Special Communications has published a list of signs that indicate a smartphone or computer is infected with a virus. The agency recommends regular scanning of devices with anti-virus programs.
The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been included in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment. This will allow us to meet the needs of the frontline and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities faster.
CERT-UA has detected a massive malicious message campaign under the guise of integration with Amazon and Microsoft. The attacks targeted government agencies, businesses, and military formations and may have been prepared since August 2024.
Social media users report a malfunction of the Reserve+ app. Many are unable to log in to the app, while others have received messages about a postponement until “mobilization is completed.” A message about technical problems appeared in the app.
The spread of MEDUZASTEALER malware through the fake Telegram bot of technical support “Reserve+” has been detected. The State Service of Special Communications urges to refrain from interacting with the @reserveplusbot account and downloading files.
In the first half of 2024, the number of cyberattacks on government organizations, the energy and security sectors of Ukraine increased significantly. The main goals are to steal information, destabilize infrastructure, and undermine trust in government agencies.
A parliamentary committee has recommended draft law No. 11431 to ensure the operation of mobile operators during blackouts. The draft law provides for increased inspections and fines for operators that do not ensure sufficient autonomy of equipment.
CERT-UA has detected a massive distribution of malicious emails allegedly on behalf of the SBU. More than 100 computers, including government agencies, have been infected. The emails contain a link to a file with the ANONVNC virus.
Fraudsters use shortened URLs to hide malicious websites. Experts advise checking links before clicking on them using decryption services and online security checkers.
Cert-ua warns of an increased risk of cyber attacks on accountants and potential fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems, calling on businesses to urgently strengthen cybersecurity measures for accountants ' workplaces.
According to a study by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Russian hackers have intensified cyberattacks on Ukrainian military devices using malware disguised as legal and distributing it through messengers.
russian hackers hacked into the satellite signal of Ukrainian TV channels and broadcast the Moscow parade, but later the signal was restored after experts regained control.
Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense against Russian cyberattacks that affect both countries.
russian hackers affiliated with russian intelligence services attempted to carry out a large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure facilities, such as energy, heating and water supply companies in various regions of Ukraine.
Russian hackers are using social engineering tactics, offering fake jobs abroad, to launch cyberattacks on Ukrainian military personnel by sending malicious files through messaging programs such as Signal.
The State Service of Special Communications of Ukraine has warned of the activation of a hacker group that is trying to gain access to the computers of the Ukrainian military in order to steal documents and messenger data.
As part of its deregulation efforts, the government stopped maintaining the Register of Software Producers and Distributors and abolished other outdated regulations related to software legalization and combating illegal use.
President Zelenskyy has instructed law enforcement agencies and ministries to analyze the problem of online gambling and propose solutions in response to a petition calling for restrictions on online casinos due to their harmful effects on soldiers and society.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is working on a legal definition of "cyberwar" and the recognition of cyberattacks as acts of war to counter systematic cyber threats from Russia and its allies.