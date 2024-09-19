Rada proposes to increase fines for operators for communication problems during power outages

The Parliamentary Committee on Digital Transformation has recommended for the first reading the draft law No. 11431 aimed at ensuring stable operation of mobile operators during power outages. This was reported by MP, chairman of the subcommittee on the development of the digital industry Serhiy Shtepa, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the draft law was prepared to implement the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to ensure the stable operation of communication networks in the face of a full-scale invasion and temporary power outages.

"The draft law provides for more unscheduled inspections of telecom operators and higher fines for violating the requirements of the National Commission, which regulates the industry. This is necessary to ensure that Ukrainians are not left without communication even during long power outages," said Mr. Shtepa.

As the parliamentarian explained, some operators did not take the problem seriously enough and did not provide enough generators or batteries to keep their equipment running for a long time during power outages. This poses a threat that many subscribers may be left without communication in winter. This draft law will help to avoid such a situation.

"He received some comments from associations representing mobile operators and communication service providers. However, we understand that we must force them to comply with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office and do everything to ensure that there is communication even during blackouts. I hope that the draft law will be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible," Stepa summarized.

