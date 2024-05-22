Gosspetsvyaz: attackers can activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71670 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105285 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148261 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152481 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249028 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173804 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165104 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225174 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102319 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42486 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37284 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55643 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49591 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249028 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211356 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237135 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223993 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71670 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49591 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55643 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112642 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113566 views
Actual
Gosspetsvyaz: attackers can activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems

Gosspetsvyaz: attackers can activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18832 views

Cert-ua warns of an increased risk of cyber attacks on accountants and potential fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems, calling on businesses to urgently strengthen cybersecurity measures for accountants ' workplaces.

In the near future, attackers may activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems. This is reported by the press service of the State Special Communications Service, reports UNN.

Details

The government's Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine Cert-ua, which operates under the state service for special communications and Information Protection, records an increase in the number of cyber attacks on accountants.

Attackers from the UAC-0006 group, aimed at stealing funds, send emails with malicious files to the mailboxes of Ukrainian organizations

the message says.

According to Cert-ua, there is a high probability that in the near future attackers will activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems.

Cert-ua calls on business leaders to take urgent measures to improve the cybersecurity of automated accounting workplaces, in particular, to check computers for compromise indicators and implement the necessary security policies and mechanisms.

Fraudsters hijack WhatsApp accounts using fake petitions: how to protect data - State Service of Communications and Information Protection22.04.24, 18:23 • 67335 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising