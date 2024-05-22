Gosspetsvyaz: attackers can activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems

In the near future, attackers may activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems. This is reported by the press service of the State Special Communications Service, reports UNN.

Details

The government's Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine Cert-ua, which operates under the state service for special communications and Information Protection, records an increase in the number of cyber attacks on accountants.

Attackers from the UAC-0006 group, aimed at stealing funds, send emails with malicious files to the mailboxes of Ukrainian organizations the message says.

According to Cert-ua, there is a high probability that in the near future attackers will activate fraudulent schemes using remote banking systems.

Cert-ua calls on business leaders to take urgent measures to improve the cybersecurity of automated accounting workplaces, in particular, to check computers for compromise indicators and implement the necessary security policies and mechanisms.

Fraudsters hijack WhatsApp accounts using fake petitions: how to protect data - State Service of Communications and Information Protection