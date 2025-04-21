$41.400.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

How hackers penetrate systems: top 5 vulnerabilities of Ukrainian organizations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

DSSZZ named the top 5 system vulnerabilities: outdated software/OS, redundant services, network shortcomings, low cyber hygiene, remote access. Recommendations include updates, firewalls, strong passwords, secure VPNs.

How hackers penetrate systems: top 5 vulnerabilities of Ukrainian organizations

To attack the information and communication systems of Ukrainian organizations, attackers use various methods and vulnerability exploitation techniques. Experts from the State Cyber Protection Center of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine named the 5 most common vulnerabilities, reports UNN.

Details

Among the most common vulnerabilities, cyber experts named the following:

  • using outdated (vulnerable) operating systems and software;
    • excessive number of open services on ARM (Application Performance Monitoring) and servers, the use of which is not dictated by production necessity;
      • deficiencies in network equipment settings, in particular, the lack of properly configured access control lists;
        • failure to comply with cyber hygiene requirements;
          • specifics of using remote access.

             To avoid problems, experts recommend following these steps:

            • regularly update operating systems and software to the latest versions. This can significantly improve the speed and efficiency of programs;
              • use a firewall to limit access to only allowed IP addresses, implement a whitelist of allowed services and block all others;
                • use strong passwords – they should consist of at least 12 characters and be changed every 90 days;
                  • use a VPN (virtual private network) exclusively with strong encryption algorithms.

                    Don't give hackers a second chance: experts explain why cybercriminals return to hacked networks

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    Yevhen Ustimenko

                    Crimes and emergenciesTechnologies
                    State Special Communications Service of Ukraine
                    Ukraine
