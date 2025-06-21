Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is known

$41.690.06
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
June 20, 04:46 PM • 16743 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 52086 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 127975 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 124279 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 74651 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 89806 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 85798 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69195 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 45823 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38511 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Mathematicians found a completely new way to detect prime numbersJune 20, 03:52 PM • 4318 views
Problems with cherry quality in Ukraine led to a decrease in its pricesJune 20, 04:22 PM • 5994 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 19476 views
US President Donald Trump's approval rating declines - MEDIAJune 20, 06:24 PM • 6410 views
Switzerland may revoke protection status S for UkrainiansJune 20, 06:30 PM • 3924 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 127975 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 124279 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 75693 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 125111 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 130262 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 19500 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 29025 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been publishedJune 20, 11:44 AM • 36477 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 44046 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 74061 views
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2206 views

On the night of June 21, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine due to the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast.

Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is known

On the night of June 21, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the air raid alert map.

Details

Enemy drones entered the airspace of Ukraine on the evening of June 20. The alarm in Kyiv was declared at 03:00.

Threat of ballistic missile use in regions from the north-eastern direction

- warned the Air Force of the AFU.

Current air raid alert map as of 03:20

03:20 Quick target for Kremenchuk!

03:22 Another target in the northeast of Poltava region, course - southwest.

"Attention! Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern direction! Threat of the use of aviation weapons for frontline areas!", - the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

Reminder

Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with swarm drone attacks and accompany this with an information campaign. The enemy intends to spread narratives about openness to negotiations for an international audience and about Ukraine's inability to defend itself for the domestic audience.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
