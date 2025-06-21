Air alert declared across Ukraine: what is known

On the night of June 21, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and all regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles.This was reported by UNN with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the air raid alert map.

Details

Enemy drones entered the airspace of Ukraine on the evening of June 20. The alarm in Kyiv was declared at 03:00.

Threat of ballistic missile use in regions from the north-eastern direction - warned the Air Force of the AFU.

Current air raid alert map as of 03:20

03:20 Quick target for Kremenchuk!

03:22 Another target in the northeast of Poltava region, course - southwest.

"Attention! Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the eastern direction! Threat of the use of aviation weapons for frontline areas!", - the message of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

Reminder

Russia plans to continue terrorizing Ukrainian cities with swarm drone attacks and accompany this with an information campaign. The enemy intends to spread narratives about openness to negotiations for an international audience and about Ukraine's inability to defend itself for the domestic audience.