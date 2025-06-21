Israel eliminated a UAV commander who attacked Israel hundreds of times

On Friday, June 20, the Israel Defense Forces eliminated Aminpur Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the IDF.

Yesterday (Friday), the Iranian Air Force struck and eliminated Aminpur Judaki, commander of the second UAV brigade of the IRGC Air Force - stated the IDF post.

It is noted that as part of his duties, Aminpur Judaki carried out hundreds of UAV attacks on Israeli territory from the Ahvaz region in southwestern Iran.

"After the elimination of Taher Pour, commander of the IRGC Air Force UAV headquarters, on June 13, 2025, Judaki took on a key role in the headquarters' operations," the Israel Defense Forces added.

Recall

Israel eliminated Ali Saadi Wasfi Al-Agha, commander of the "Mujahideen Brigades", responsible for the abduction and burial of the bodies of hostages Adi Haggia and Judy Lynn Weinstein. The IDF also reported strikes on over 300 terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed Yassin Abd al-Munim Azz al-Din, commander of Hezbollah's artillery in the Litani sector. He was responsible for attacks on northern Israel and restoring the organization's combat capability.

On the night of June 13, the IDF struck an IRGC command center, where the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force was located. Along with him, other commanders who masterminded attacks on Israel and Saudi Arabia were eliminated.