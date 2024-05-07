Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense - Ministry of Digital Transformation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83860 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107912 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150727 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154717 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165494 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226188 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34231 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32432 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66450 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34728 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60621 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250878 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226188 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212241 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237971 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224740 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83860 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60621 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66450 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113011 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113900 views
Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19841 views

Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense against Russian cyberattacks that affect both countries.

The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation met with the Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski to discuss strengthening cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw in the field of cybersecurity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

Valeria Ionan , Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration, together with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the State Special Communications Service, met with a Polish government official. 

They discussed strengthening the cyber defense of Ukraine and Poland, as the Polish side is also significantly affected by Russian cyber attacks

- the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized. 

Quick Search in Unstructured Data: Ukrainian Developers Present AI Solutions for State Security Purposes06.05.24, 14:39 • 13692 views

The focus of the meeting:

  • cooperation and assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism;
  • development of joint solutions to overcome Russian cyberattacks;
  • Exchange of experience in protecting digital infrastructure

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also thanked Polish partners for their systemic support and proactive position.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready to strengthen cooperation with the EU in countering cyber threats from Russia.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsTechnologies
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

