Ukraine and Poland discussed strengthening cooperation in cyber defense - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation met with the Minister of Digitalization of Poland Krzysztof Gawkowski to discuss strengthening cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw in the field of cybersecurity. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Details

Valeria Ionan , Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for European Integration, together with representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the State Special Communications Service, met with a Polish government official.

They discussed strengthening the cyber defense of Ukraine and Poland, as the Polish side is also significantly affected by Russian cyber attacks - the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasized.

The focus of the meeting:

cooperation and assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the Tallinn Mechanism;

development of joint solutions to overcome Russian cyberattacks;



Exchange of experience in protecting digital infrastructure



The Ministry of Digital Transformation also thanked Polish partners for their systemic support and proactive position.

Recall

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready to strengthen cooperation with the EU in countering cyber threats from Russia.