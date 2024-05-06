Quick Search in Unstructured Data: Ukrainian Developers Present AI Solutions for State Security Purposes

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99310 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110582 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157008 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253033 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174718 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165871 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148409 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227304 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

Popular news
The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22985 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36520 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23316 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 30051 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26992 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253033 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227304 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238896 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225566 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99316 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69954 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76415 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113441 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114312 views
Quick Search in Unstructured Data: Ukrainian Developers Present AI Solutions for State Security Purposes

Quick Search in Unstructured Data: Ukrainian Developers Present AI Solutions for State Security Purposes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13694 views

Ukrainian developers presented the artificial intelligence-based HARVESTER platform for rapid search and analysis of unstructured data, such as intercepted conversations and documents, useful for state security purposes.

The Ukrainian MATHESIS team has developed the HARVESTER platform based on AI, which may be suitable for the work of Ukrainian special services, for the needs of various information analysis scenarios. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

MATHESIS, a provider of advanced AI-based SIGINT, CYBERINT, OSINT, and big data processing and analysis solutions, has created the HARVESTER platform, which allows you to quickly and efficiently find the right information in large amounts of unstructured data. This is important for making timely decisions, the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasizes.

Thus, HARVESTER will allow you to quickly process and analyze data, while the tool can be adapted to the needs of different departments and different scenarios of information analysis.

HARVESTER can:

Search for the speaker in intercepted conversations;

Convert speech to text;

Select intercepted conversations and text documents by keywords;

Sort text documents by category;

Translate documents from 100+ languages;

Identify people by their faces;

And so on.

Image

Interestingly, the HARVESTER platform works autonomously and does not need the Internet.

Recall

The Brave1 project has become a defense technology ecosystem with more than 900 innovators, which has developed 1,600 projects in 12 areas, including UAVs, intelligence, robotics, and military medicine. 

DIU confirms destruction of enemy speedboat by Magura V5 drone in Crimea: video shown

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
krymCrimea

