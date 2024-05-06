Quick Search in Unstructured Data: Ukrainian Developers Present AI Solutions for State Security Purposes

The Ukrainian MATHESIS team has developed the HARVESTER platform based on AI, which may be suitable for the work of Ukrainian special services, for the needs of various information analysis scenarios. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

MATHESIS, a provider of advanced AI-based SIGINT, CYBERINT, OSINT, and big data processing and analysis solutions, has created the HARVESTER platform, which allows you to quickly and efficiently find the right information in large amounts of unstructured data. This is important for making timely decisions, the Ministry of Digital Transformation emphasizes.

Thus, HARVESTER will allow you to quickly process and analyze data, while the tool can be adapted to the needs of different departments and different scenarios of information analysis.

HARVESTER can:

Search for the speaker in intercepted conversations;

Convert speech to text;

Select intercepted conversations and text documents by keywords;

Sort text documents by category;

Translate documents from 100+ languages;

Identify people by their faces;

And so on.

Interestingly, the HARVESTER platform works autonomously and does not need the Internet.

Recall

The Brave1 project has become a defense technology ecosystem with more than 900 innovators, which has developed 1,600 projects in 12 areas, including UAVs, intelligence, robotics, and military medicine.

DIU confirms destruction of enemy speedboat by Magura V5 drone in Crimea: video shown