The military received more than 20 thousand drones in 10 days

Details

In the first 10 days of 2025, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine handed over more than 20 thousand unmanned systems of various types to Ukraine's defenders - the post says.

It is reported that the procurement and transfer of drones is carried out in accordance with the needs identified by the bodies belonging to the Security and Defense Sector.

It is important to note that in 2024, the State Special Communications Service handed over almost 1.3 million drones to the defense forces, 97.7% of which were domestically produced.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Defense, in 2024 Ukraine significantly developed its own defense industry. Domestic enterprises have produced more than 1.5 million FPV drones and other types of drones, including strike and reconnaissance

On January 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered an increase in drone orders and the production of Ukrainian weapons.