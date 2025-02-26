Hackers attack Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registers of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to notaries to gain remote access to their computers. CERT-UA has identified affected computers in six regions of Ukraine.
Hackers are carrying out cyberattacks on Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registries and make unauthorized changes. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications, UNN reported.
Since the second half of January 2025, the Governmental Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine CERT-UA has been recording renewed activity of the criminal group UAC-0173,
It is noted that hackers attack notaries on request for a monetary reward. They send out dangerous emails to gain hidden remote access to their computers and further make unauthorized changes to state registries.
CERT-UA specialists took immediate measures and, with the assistance of the Notary Chamber of Ukraine, promptly identified the affected computers in six regions of Ukraine,
The State Special Communications Service does not rule out that hacker attacks will continue in the future.
