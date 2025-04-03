The State Service of Special Communications reported new cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and government agencies
In March 2025, hackers attacked government agencies and critical infrastructure in Ukraine using the WRECKSTEEL data-stealing program. The purpose of the attacks is to steal confidential information.
In March 2025, the Ukrainian government's computer emergency response team CERT-UA recorded new cases of cyberattacks targeting government agencies and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, reports UNN.
Details
The purpose of the hacking attacks was to steal confidential information from the victims' computers. The data-stealing program used in the attacks is classified as WRECKSTEEL. According to CERT-UA, this threat has been active since at least the fall of 2024.
Thus, in March 2025, at least three cyberattacks were recorded against government agencies and critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, aimed at collecting and stealing information from computers using appropriate software.
Ukrainians were urged to immediately inform CERT-UA in order to take prompt cybersecurity measures in case of detecting signs of cyberattacks.
Supplement
According to the State Service of Special Communications, hackers are attacking Ukrainian notaries to gain access to state registries and make unauthorized changes to them.