Russian hackers intensify attacks on mobile devices of Ukrainian military

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 79538 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107003 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149882 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153966 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250244 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174126 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165387 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148325 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113059 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 34702 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 44286 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 38401 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62605 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56642 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250244 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211908 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237655 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224465 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 79538 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 56642 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 62605 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112886 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113786 views
Russian hackers intensify attacks on mobile devices of Ukrainian military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16469 views

According to a study by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Russian hackers have intensified cyberattacks on Ukrainian military devices using malware disguised as legal and distributing it through messengers.

Russian hackers have intensified attacks on mobile devices of Ukrainian servicemen, according to a study by the State Special Communications Service, UNN reports

Details 

"Russian hackers have increased the number of cyberattacks on the mobile devices of the Ukrainian military. In the second half of 2023, hackers associated with the Russian game gugsh mo rf (game) actively used messengers and social engineering to spread malware," the State Special Communications Service said in a statement. 

The agency described the peculiarities of Russian attacks on mobile devices:

  • using legitimate products as a disguise: hackers disguised spyware as installers of legitimate programs, such as the Kropyva situational awareness system;
  • Distribution of malware via Signal and Telegram: attackers used these messengers to distribute malicious files, disguising them as cybersecurity instructions from CERT-UA;
  • Rapid response and adaptation: hackers reacted quickly to new defense methods and developed new attack vectors;
  •  targeting Windows software: most of the attacks via messengers were aimed at spreading malware for Windows, as many military personnel use computer versions of messengers;
  • use of decoy files: the attackers distributed malware in the form of Zip or Rar archives, disguising them as certificate updates for the Delta Situational Awareness complex.

The State Service of Special Communications urges to follow the following recommendations:

  •  do not download files from unknown sources, even if they come from people you know;
  • do not open links in suspicious messages;
  •  update the operating system and software on your devices;
  • use strong passwords and do not use the same password for different accounts.

Kyiv detains hackers who created fake accounts of Malyuk and Budanov30.04.24, 13:36 • 21963 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarTechnologies
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine

