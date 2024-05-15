Russian hackers intensify attacks on mobile devices of Ukrainian military

Russian hackers have intensified attacks on mobile devices of Ukrainian servicemen, according to a study by the State Special Communications Service, UNN reports .

Details

"Russian hackers have increased the number of cyberattacks on the mobile devices of the Ukrainian military. In the second half of 2023, hackers associated with the Russian game gugsh mo rf (game) actively used messengers and social engineering to spread malware," the State Special Communications Service said in a statement.

The agency described the peculiarities of Russian attacks on mobile devices:

using legitimate products as a disguise: hackers disguised spyware as installers of legitimate programs, such as the Kropyva situational awareness system;

Distribution of malware via Signal and Telegram: attackers used these messengers to distribute malicious files, disguising them as cybersecurity instructions from CERT-UA;



Rapid response and adaptation: hackers reacted quickly to new defense methods and developed new attack vectors;



targeting Windows software: most of the attacks via messengers were aimed at spreading malware for Windows, as many military personnel use computer versions of messengers;



use of decoy files: the attackers distributed malware in the form of Zip or Rar archives, disguising them as certificate updates for the Delta Situational Awareness complex.



The State Service of Special Communications urges to follow the following recommendations:

do not download files from unknown sources, even if they come from people you know;

do not open links in suspicious messages;



update the operating system and software on your devices;



use strong passwords and do not use the same password for different accounts.



