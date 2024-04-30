Kyiv detains hackers who created fake accounts of Malyuk and Budanov

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kyiv detains hackers who created fake accounts of Malyuk and Budanov

Kyiv detains hackers who created fake accounts of Malyuk and Budanov

Kyiv

Kyiv detained two pro-Russian hackers who created fake social media accounts posing as Ukrainian officials and spreading disinformation about the war.

Law enforcers detained two pro-Russian hackers in Kyiv who created fake accounts for the heads of Ukrainian special services, including the head of the Security Service and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The hackers used social media to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

In the course of complex measures, two organizers who massively spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine and tried to artificially discredit the Defense Forces were detained.  For this purpose, they created fake accounts in social networks and messengers, in particular on behalf of the Head of the Security Service and the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

- said the SBU.

In order to create the appearance of "real" pages, the men reposted official posts from the SBU and the GUR on these accounts. However, in personal messages, the criminals extorted money from people and offered their "help." 

They also registered fake pages of Ukrainians from different regions on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik-Tok, as well as on Russian Odnoklassniki and Vkontakte. 

"In total, the bot farm's capacity allowed its organizers to generate more than 1,000 fake accounts daily," the SBU added.

russian hackers wanted to attack critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine - State Special Communications Service22.04.24, 14:07 • 19415 views

According to the Ukrainian service, the men coordinated their actions with representatives of Russian intelligence, from whom they received "instructions." 

In this way, the enemy hoped to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine and damage the image of our country in the international arena

- emphasized the SBU.

During the searches of the bot farm organizers' homes, they were found:

  • specialized equipment for "growing" fictitious Internet addresses;
  • SIM cards of mobile operators to which controlled accounts were registered.

Also, unregistered firearms with ammunition and combat grenades were seized from the offenders.

SBU investigators have served both detainees a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The defendants are in custody. The offenders face up to 7 years in prison.

Head of the National Council believes that officials and state organizations should be off Telegram30.04.24, 11:25 • 21605 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising