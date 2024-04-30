ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Head of the National Council believes that officials and state organizations should be off Telegram

Head of the National Council believes that officials and state organizations should be off Telegram

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21605 views

The head of the National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, believes that the state should stop official communication on Telegram and gradually switch to other messengers, and that Telegram should be regulated in cooperation with European partners.

The head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, believes that the state should stop official communication on Telegram. She said this during a telethon on the evening of April 29, UNN reports.

I believe that although Telegram is such a very convenient form of communication, officials and official state organizations should be off Telegram, and this ban should be implemented immediately

- Gerasymiuk said.

As for the actions of the intelligence agencies in Telegram, she said it was a bit out of her competence and "up to them to decide." "This is just one of the mechanisms for obtaining information by the authorities," she said.

"But the government is trying to do everything it can to establish contacts with digital platforms. I think that we should gradually move official communication to other messengers," Gerasymiuk said.

The head of the National Council emphasized that she "remains unchanged in her opinion that Telegram needs to be regulated." "We are working with our European partners on this to include Telegram in the list of large digital platforms that are subject to regulation and can be fined in such cases of blocking or violations of the law, as is the case with other companies on this list," Gerasymiuk said.

Ukrainian bots of the DIU, SSU and Ministry of Digital Transformation resume work after being blocked in Telegram - Stratcom Center29.04.24, 10:19 • 27518 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsTechnologies

Contact us about advertising