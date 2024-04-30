Head of the National Council believes that officials and state organizations should be off Telegram

The head of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting, Olga Gerasymiuk, believes that the state should stop official communication on Telegram. She said this during a telethon on the evening of April 29, UNN reports.

I believe that although Telegram is such a very convenient form of communication, officials and official state organizations should be off Telegram, and this ban should be implemented immediately - Gerasymiuk said.

As for the actions of the intelligence agencies in Telegram, she said it was a bit out of her competence and "up to them to decide." "This is just one of the mechanisms for obtaining information by the authorities," she said.

"But the government is trying to do everything it can to establish contacts with digital platforms. I think that we should gradually move official communication to other messengers," Gerasymiuk said.

The head of the National Council emphasized that she "remains unchanged in her opinion that Telegram needs to be regulated." "We are working with our European partners on this to include Telegram in the list of large digital platforms that are subject to regulation and can be fined in such cases of blocking or violations of the law, as is the case with other companies on this list," Gerasymiuk said.

