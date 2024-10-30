10 warning signs of a virus on your device revealed
Kyiv • UNN
The State Service for Special Communications has published a list of signs that indicate a smartphone or computer is infected with a virus. The agency recommends regular scanning of devices with anti-virus programs.
In new cybersecurity tips from CyberCat, the State Service of Special Communications recommends not waiting for a virus to wreak havoc on your smartphone, but regularly scanning your devices with an antivirus, UNN reports.
Details
As noted in by the State Service of Special Communications, detecting a virus on a computer or smartphone can be difficult, but there are several signs that may indicate that your device is infected:
- slow operation of the device;
- fast battery drain;
- if applications on your device open and close on their own;
- the appearance of new accounts or active sessions on behalf of unknown users may be an intrusion signal;
- if unknown apps appear on your device;
- disappearance or appearance of new files;
- Regular errors or reports of errors may be a sign of problems in the system;
- if you can't access some files or folders;
- launching unknown processes in the system;
- if the administrator console or antivirus does not work.
"If you find the above signs, we recommend that you scan your device with an antivirus program," the State Special Communications Service emphasized.
State Special Communications Service: malware is spreading via Telegram, allegedly from “Reserve+” technical support16.10.24, 12:59 • 12526 views