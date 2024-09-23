Russian hackers have intensified their attacks on Ukraine: their goals and methods
Kyiv • UNN
In the first half of 2024, the number of cyberattacks on government organizations, the energy and security sectors of Ukraine increased significantly. The main goals are to steal information, destabilize infrastructure, and undermine trust in government agencies.
In the first half of 2024, the number of cyberattacks on government organizations, the energy and security sectors increased significantly. This is stated in the analytical report of the State Special Communications Service “Russian Cyber Operations” H1 '2024, reports UNN.
Main objectives:
- Theft of confidential information
- Destabilization of critical infrastructure
- Undermining trust in government agencies
Basic methods:
- Phishing
- Malicious software
- Destructive cyberattacks
Protection:
- Strengthening cybersecurity of critical infrastructure
- Raising public awareness of cyber threats
- International cooperation in the field of cybersecurity