India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11419 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24511 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 50728 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35757 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164365 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145347 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105235 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130570 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106287 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88876 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Cyberattacks in Ukraine increased by 48% - State Special Communications Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

The State Special Communications Service reports a 48% increase in cyberattacks in Ukraine. Russian hackers have become more active, attacking the energy sector, the commercial sector, and the defense sector.

Cyberattacks in Ukraine increased by 48% - State Special Communications Service

In the second half of 2024, Ukraine recorded a 48% increase in the number of cyberattacks compared to the first half of the year. This is stated in the report of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

"2024 was marked by the variability of approaches to cyberattacks by both new and well-known hacker groups. The 48% increase in the number of incidents compared to the previous six months led to a significant increase in the workload of the response team and increased time spent on threat processing," the report said.

According to the State Special Communications Service, about 70 separate campaigns related to the mass distribution of malicious software (malware) were identified and analyzed during the second half of 2024. At the same time, more than 750 requests were recorded from users who were targeted by phishing attacks. However, the actual number of confirmed cases of malware infection turned out to be 90% lower. 

As noted in the report, the enemy is using increasingly sophisticated methods, combining various tactics to achieve its goals, which complicates the detection and neutralization of threats at an early stage.

Instead of wine tasting, a hacker attack: hackers from the Russian Federation attacked European diplomats16.04.25, 16:23 • 5901 view

"Hacker groups associated with the gu gsh ZS RF and the FSB, which are already well known to us, retain traditional methods of attack. Instead, new military cyber units demonstrate a higher level of automation, aggression and scale of operations. Russian hackers systematically try to disrupt the operation of energy sector facilities in Ukraine, coordinating cyberattacks with massive shelling of the energy system," the report said.

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian commercial sector is experiencing significant attacks. 

"The main vector is the theft of funds and the spread of ransomware. The scale of such attacks has reached record levels. Despite the seriousness of the threat, the business sector is much less prepared for cyberattacks than government agencies and is not always ready to openly share information about incidents," the report said.

Russian hackers attacked the WUC lecture on debunking the myths of Russian propaganda08.04.25, 13:36 • 8022 views

In addition, in the second half of 2024, there was a significant increase in cyberattacks targeting the security and defense sector. This, in particular, indicates the criticality of the use of the cyber component in enemy intelligence operations, the report notes.

"The main vector of attacks is espionage, the purpose of which is to collect critical information that can directly affect the operational situation in the combat zone," the report said.

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert23.04.25, 11:41 • 37273 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarTechnologies
State Special Communications Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
