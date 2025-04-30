Cyberattacks in Ukraine increased by 48% - State Special Communications Service

In the second half of 2024, Ukraine recorded a 48% increase in the number of cyberattacks compared to the first half of the year. This is stated in the report of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, reports UNN.

"2024 was marked by the variability of approaches to cyberattacks by both new and well-known hacker groups. The 48% increase in the number of incidents compared to the previous six months led to a significant increase in the workload of the response team and increased time spent on threat processing," the report said.

According to the State Special Communications Service, about 70 separate campaigns related to the mass distribution of malicious software (malware) were identified and analyzed during the second half of 2024. At the same time, more than 750 requests were recorded from users who were targeted by phishing attacks. However, the actual number of confirmed cases of malware infection turned out to be 90% lower.

As noted in the report, the enemy is using increasingly sophisticated methods, combining various tactics to achieve its goals, which complicates the detection and neutralization of threats at an early stage.

"Hacker groups associated with the gu gsh ZS RF and the FSB, which are already well known to us, retain traditional methods of attack. Instead, new military cyber units demonstrate a higher level of automation, aggression and scale of operations. Russian hackers systematically try to disrupt the operation of energy sector facilities in Ukraine, coordinating cyberattacks with massive shelling of the energy system," the report said.

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian commercial sector is experiencing significant attacks.

"The main vector is the theft of funds and the spread of ransomware. The scale of such attacks has reached record levels. Despite the seriousness of the threat, the business sector is much less prepared for cyberattacks than government agencies and is not always ready to openly share information about incidents," the report said.

In addition, in the second half of 2024, there was a significant increase in cyberattacks targeting the security and defense sector. This, in particular, indicates the criticality of the use of the cyber component in enemy intelligence operations, the report notes.

"The main vector of attacks is espionage, the purpose of which is to collect critical information that can directly affect the operational situation in the combat zone," the report said.

