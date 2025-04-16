Instead of wine tasting, a hacker attack: hackers from the Russian Federation attacked European diplomats

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16542 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71138 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38793 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44083 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51243 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92884 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84912 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35414 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60558 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109394 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71013 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91120 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92824 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84861 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184466 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53354 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29652 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30648 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31918 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34188 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Instead of wine tasting, a hacker attack: hackers from the Russian Federation attacked European diplomats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2246 views

The Russian group Cozy Bear sent European diplomats invitations to fake wine tastings on behalf of the European Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The letters contained malware.

Instead of wine tasting, a hacker attack: hackers from the Russian Federation attacked European diplomats

A hacker group previously linked to Russian intelligence agencies has been sending European diplomats invitations to fake wine tastings from a European foreign ministry in recent months.

UNN reports this with reference to Politico

A cybersecurity company has discovered that the well-known hacker group Cozy Bear was trying to trick European diplomats into downloading malicious software. 

According to a new study published on Tuesday, a hacker group previously linked to Russian intelligence agencies has been sending European diplomats invitations to fake wine tastings from a European foreign ministry in recent months.

- the message says.

Cybersecurity company Check Point said that a Russian-linked group known as Cozy Bear attacked European diplomatic institutions with emails with subjects such as "Wine Tasting" and "Diplomatic Dinner." The letters contained malicious software that puts victims' security at risk. 

It is noted that Cozy Bear is one of the most famous hacker groups in Russia. It is believed to have carried out major hacks, such as the invasion of the US Democratic National Committee on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, as well as the recent large-scale hack of software company SolarWinds, which is described as the largest attack in history.

Bloomberg: Russian hackers tried to deceive German politicians before elections23.03.24, 02:58 • 38274 views

Western security services previously linked Cozy Bear, also known as APT29 and Midnight Blizzard, to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service SZR. 

The hackers behind the new campaign posed as a "large" European foreign ministry, sending fake invitations to targets, including foreign ministries, as well as embassies of non-EU countries located in Europe. 

Instead of trying a rich red or white wine, diplomats who opened email attachments unwittingly downloaded malicious software

- the message says.

Check Point has been tracking the campaign since January. The firm's researcher, Serhiy Shykevych, declined to name the exact foreign ministry that the hackers were imitating, noting only that it was "one of the largest" in the European Union.

Commenting on the choice of wine as bait, Shykevych said: "Someone from the attackers had a good idea."

A cyberattack on the Polish space agency: what is known03.03.25, 11:23 • 25292 views

Shykevych added that Check Point has not determined whether the hacking attempts were successful. The firm said in its study that it found signs that diplomats in the Middle East were also targeted. 

Two European diplomats told POLITICO that they regularly receive warnings about phishing attempts, but have not received warnings about this particular campaign. This attack is an updated version of a similar campaign previously detected by Google.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
European Union
Google
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77