A cyberattack on the Polish space agency: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
Polish state cybersecurity services have detected unauthorized access to POLSA's IT infrastructure. The affected systems have been secured.
State services responsible for cybersecurity have detected unauthorized access to the IT infrastructure of the Polish space agency. This was reported by Polish Minister of Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski on the social network X, UNN reports.
"State services responsible for cybersecurity have detected unauthorized access to the ICT infrastructure of the Polish Space Agency," the minister said in a statement.
It is noted that in connection with the incident, the systems affected by the attack were protected. CSIRT NASK, together with CSIRT MON, is supporting POLSA in activities aimed at restoring the Agency's operational functioning.
As of now, operational measures are being taken to identify the persons behind the cyberattack.
Recall
The Polish Space Agency (POLSA) is an executive agency of the Ministry of Development and Technology established in 2014. Its task is to support the Polish space industry. POLSA cooperates with international organizations and public authorities in the field of space exploration and use.