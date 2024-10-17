Postponement “until the end of mobilization”: the “Reserve+” application crashed
Kyiv • UNN
Social media users report a malfunction of the Reserve+ app. Many are unable to log in to the app, while others have received messages about a postponement until “mobilization is completed.” A message about technical problems appeared in the app.
Details
In particular, a number of Telegram channels reported a malfunction of the Reserve+ application. This information is also confirmed by social media users.
People complain that they cannot open a document in the app. Those who could open the app found out that they had received a “postponement until the end of mobilization.
A little later, Reserve+ posted a message about technical problems. So far, there is no official comment on the program's operation.
Recall
The State Service of Special Communications of Ukraine warned that it has detected spread of malware MEDUZASTEALER through a fake Telegram bot of technical support “Reserve+”