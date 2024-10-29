The unmanned systems forces will purchase drones and electronic warfare devices on their own: Umerov explains why this is important
Kyiv • UNN
The Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces has been included in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment. This will allow us to meet the needs of the frontline and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities faster.
The government has included the Command of the Unmanned Systems Forces in the list of state customers for drones and electronic warfare equipment purchased through the Defense Ministry and the State Special Communications Service. This was announced by the head of the Defense Ministry Rustem Umerov and noted that the SBS will be able to quickly formulate the needs of the front, reports UNN.
According to Umerov, “this will allow us to strengthen our capabilities on land, in the air and at sea faster and more efficiently. It is especially important that the SSU will be able to quickly formulate the needs of the frontline in the field of unmanned systems and countering enemy drones.
“Ukraine has repeatedly proven that it is capable of turning technological superiority into tactical success. Thanks to this decision, we have even more opportunities to achieve victory,” Umerov summarized.
