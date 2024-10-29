Government authorizes the purchase of Ukrainian drones for the needs of the Unmanned Systems Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has updated the rules for the procurement of domestic drones and electronic warfare equipment for the needs of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 'A new chief of staff of the command, Colonel Oleksiy Halabuda, has been appointed.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for implementing the pilot project, which provides for the possibility of purchasing unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment and active means of countering technical intelligence for the needs of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was announced by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.
Melnychuk reports that amendments have been made to the Procedure for the implementation of a pilot project on defense procurement of unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment and active means of countering domestic technical intelligence.
"It provides for the possibility of purchasing unmanned systems, electronic warfare equipment and active means of countering technical intelligence for the needs of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.
Addendum
Roman Hladkyi has been replaced as the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Command by the former commander of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Colonel Oleksiy Halabuda.
Ukrainian drones account for 95% of all drones used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, mostly FPV drones, but there are also many other types and types.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was quite possible for Ukraine to produce 1.5-2 million drones, but with very little money.