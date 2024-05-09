russians hacked the satellite signal of Ukrainian TV and started broadcasting the parade in moscow

On Thursday, May 9, russian hackers hacked into the satellite signal of the Ukrainian channels of the StarLightMedia group and Inter. This allowed them to broadcast the parade in Moscow on Ukrainian TV. This was reported by UNN with reference to Detector Media.

Details

The information about the hacking of the signal of Ukrainian channels was confirmed to the publication by the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting. In addition, the relevant videos began to appear in telegram channels.

Due to the hacker attack , Ukrainian providers have started switching to IPTV signals. Experts have begun working to bring the satellite signal back under Ukrainian control.

Addendum

As of 11:30 a.m., the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said the channels' signal had been restored.

Recall

In April, the State Service for Special Communications said that hackers linked to russian intelligence services attempted to launch a large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure facilities such as energy, heating, and water supply companies in various regions of Ukraine.

