russians hacked the satellite signal of Ukrainian TV and started broadcasting the parade in moscow
Kyiv • UNN
russian hackers hacked into the satellite signal of Ukrainian TV channels and broadcast the Moscow parade, but later the signal was restored after experts regained control.
On Thursday, May 9, russian hackers hacked into the satellite signal of the Ukrainian channels of the StarLightMedia group and Inter. This allowed them to broadcast the parade in Moscow on Ukrainian TV. This was reported by UNN with reference to Detector Media.
Details
The information about the hacking of the signal of Ukrainian channels was confirmed to the publication by the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting. In addition, the relevant videos began to appear in telegram channels.
Due to the hacker attack , Ukrainian providers have started switching to IPTV signals. Experts have begun working to bring the satellite signal back under Ukrainian control.
Addendum
As of 11:30 a.m., the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security said the channels' signal had been restored.
Recall
In April, the State Service for Special Communications said that hackers linked to russian intelligence services attempted to launch a large-scale cyberattack on critical infrastructure facilities such as energy, heating, and water supply companies in various regions of Ukraine.
