Ukrainians warned about a new fraud scheme under the pretext of buying cars and drones for the military

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120506 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 112159 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 120155 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121830 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 149187 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113674 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117073 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukrainians warned about a new fraud scheme under the pretext of buying cars and drones for the military

Ukrainians warned about a new fraud scheme under the pretext of buying cars and drones for the military

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 63920 views

Fraudsters post ads for the sale of military equipment at low prices on behalf of charitable organizations. After receiving the money and personal data of the victims, they disappear, blocking contacts.

A new fraudulent scheme has been detected on social media and trading platforms, in which criminals publish ads for the sale and delivery of cars, drones, and equipment for the military at lower prices. The National Police of Ukraine warned about this, UNN reports.

Details

"The criminals post ads on the most popular social media and trading platforms about the possibility of buying such goods abroad and delivering them to Ukraine. The prices are offered significantly below market prices, and the low cost is explained by the support of well-known charitable organizations," the statement said.

According to the information, the criminals ask their victims to record a video message of gratitude for a "report" on the spending of charitable funds and provide copies of identity documents. After transferring funds for non-existent goods, the fraudsters ask for more money for customs clearance, insurance premiums or logistics costs, and then disappear and block them on social media.

"The National Police urges citizens to be vigilant and attentive and never send money, personal data and documents to unverified persons in order to avoid becoming victims of fraud," law enforcement officers emphasized.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that fraudsters use artificial intelligence to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends via messengers. The State Special Communications Service recommends using two-factor authentication and verifying the identity of the interlocutor.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

