Ukrainians warned about a new fraud scheme under the pretext of buying cars and drones for the military

A new fraudulent scheme has been detected on social media and trading platforms, in which criminals publish ads for the sale and delivery of cars, drones, and equipment for the military at lower prices. The National Police of Ukraine warned about this, UNN reports.

Details

"The criminals post ads on the most popular social media and trading platforms about the possibility of buying such goods abroad and delivering them to Ukraine. The prices are offered significantly below market prices, and the low cost is explained by the support of well-known charitable organizations," the statement said.

According to the information, the criminals ask their victims to record a video message of gratitude for a "report" on the spending of charitable funds and provide copies of identity documents. After transferring funds for non-existent goods, the fraudsters ask for more money for customs clearance, insurance premiums or logistics costs, and then disappear and block them on social media.

"The National Police urges citizens to be vigilant and attentive and never send money, personal data and documents to unverified persons in order to avoid becoming victims of fraud," law enforcement officers emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that fraudsters use artificial intelligence to clone victims' voices and deceive their friends via messengers. The State Special Communications Service recommends using two-factor authentication and verifying the identity of the interlocutor.