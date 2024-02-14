ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 13265 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 108115 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 116031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158624 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 260436 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166655 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148512 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231887 views

Almost UAH 100 million received under UNITED24 were used to purchase demining machinery and equipment

Almost UAH 100 million received under UNITED24 were used to purchase demining machinery and equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30275 views

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine will distribute more than UAH 97 million received through UNITED24 to the State Emergency Service and the State Special Transport Service for the purchase of demining machinery and equipment, including a heavy remote mechanized demining machine.

More than UAH 97 million received by the Ministry of Economy to finance humanitarian demining activities under the UNITED24 platform will be distributed between the State Emergency Service and the State Special Transport Service to purchase demining equipment and machinery. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, these funds will partially finance the purchase of a heavy-duty remote mechanized demining machine (analogous to MV-10) by the State Railway Service. The equipment was ordered by the State Special Transport Service last year, and two-thirds of the cost of the machine - which is more than UAH 49 million - was paid by the State Special Transport Service from the budget. The rest of the cost will be covered by funds from the UNITED24 platform, which are intended for rubber demining.

Also, with the funds transferred to the relevant account of the Ministry of Economy under UNITED24, the State Service of Transport will purchase 400 protective pickups and 400 protective aprons for humanitarian deminers, which will allow the State Special Transport Service to staff additional units. According to a representative of the SSTS, the equipment is to be purchased from a domestic manufacturer.

In turn, the SES will use UNITED24 funds to purchase two truck tractors for the transportation of remote mechanized demining machines. This will allow the units to quickly move existing remote demining equipment to designated locations and speed up the cleanup of the territory of Ukraine. The Commission also approved the SES's request to allocate funds for the purchase of three armored pyrotechnic light vehicles for the transportation of explosive ordnance

.

The U.S. hands over $1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine14.02.24, 01:47 • 24365 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
state-transport-special-serviceState Transport Special Service
european-commissionEuropean Commission
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
united24United24
ukraineUkraine

