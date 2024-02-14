Almost UAH 100 million received under UNITED24 were used to purchase demining machinery and equipment

More than UAH 97 million received by the Ministry of Economy to finance humanitarian demining activities under the UNITED24 platform will be distributed between the State Emergency Service and the State Special Transport Service to purchase demining equipment and machinery. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, these funds will partially finance the purchase of a heavy-duty remote mechanized demining machine (analogous to MV-10) by the State Railway Service. The equipment was ordered by the State Special Transport Service last year, and two-thirds of the cost of the machine - which is more than UAH 49 million - was paid by the State Special Transport Service from the budget. The rest of the cost will be covered by funds from the UNITED24 platform, which are intended for rubber demining.

Also, with the funds transferred to the relevant account of the Ministry of Economy under UNITED24, the State Service of Transport will purchase 400 protective pickups and 400 protective aprons for humanitarian deminers, which will allow the State Special Transport Service to staff additional units. According to a representative of the SSTS, the equipment is to be purchased from a domestic manufacturer.

In turn, the SES will use UNITED24 funds to purchase two truck tractors for the transportation of remote mechanized demining machines. This will allow the units to quickly move existing remote demining equipment to designated locations and speed up the cleanup of the territory of Ukraine. The Commission also approved the SES's request to allocate funds for the purchase of three armored pyrotechnic light vehicles for the transportation of explosive ordnance

.

