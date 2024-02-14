The U.S. hands over $1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine

The United States has donated $1 million worth of demining equipment to Ukraine. This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in the social network X, UNN reports .

More than a third of Ukraine's territory is mined as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion. Today's transfer of more than $1 million worth of demining equipment to the State Special Transport Service will allow Ukraine to deploy more demining teams to accelerate Ukraine's recovery Ms. Ambassador noted.

