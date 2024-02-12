ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mine clearance with AI: Fedorov talks about new development of Brave1 cluster

Mine clearance with AI: Fedorov talks about new development of Brave1 cluster

Kyiv  •  UNN

The technology developed by the Brave1 cluster uses drones, sensors and artificial intelligence to detect mines, shells and craters from explosions ten times faster and safer for demining in Ukraine.

Ukrainian territories that are most contaminated with mines are planned to be demined using drones, sensors, and artificial intelligence. The new technology of the Brave1 cluster was described by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, UNN reports .

Details

Fedorov noted that the area of mine contamination in Ukraine is now larger than the area of Austria and the Czech Republic combined. Therefore, domestic artificial intelligence developers UADamage are working on a technology to speed up the identification of mines, shells, and explosion craters, which can also contain dangerous debris.

Developers are connecting artificial intelligence to the sensors. It identifies and classifies data on objects not only on the surface of the earth but also deep beneath it, and automatically plots them on a map. This speeds up demining tenfold, and makes the process safer for people in general. 

- Fedorov explained.

UADamage's technology works in three stages:

The first is strategic planning. The team uses satellite imagery and data from cadastres to determine the extent of the area's mining.

ImageImage

The second is a visual assessment for mines and explosives. A drone with a camera surveys the area, and artificial intelligence detects dangerous objects.

Image

The third stage is an inspection underground and in the grass, where various sensors are used.

According to Fedorov, the most difficult part of the demining process, apart from the number of mines, is that they can be at a considerable depth and cannot be detected by metal detectors.  So the technology is still being developed.

Optional

Earlier UNN wroteabout how Ukrainian specialists are already using drones to survey marine areas and detect magnetic anomalies that may indicate the presence of underwater explosive devices as part of demining activities.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
austriaAustria
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising