Mine clearance with AI: Fedorov talks about new development of Brave1 cluster

Ukrainian territories that are most contaminated with mines are planned to be demined using drones, sensors, and artificial intelligence. The new technology of the Brave1 cluster was described by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, UNN reports .

Fedorov noted that the area of mine contamination in Ukraine is now larger than the area of Austria and the Czech Republic combined. Therefore, domestic artificial intelligence developers UADamage are working on a technology to speed up the identification of mines, shells, and explosion craters, which can also contain dangerous debris.

Developers are connecting artificial intelligence to the sensors. It identifies and classifies data on objects not only on the surface of the earth but also deep beneath it, and automatically plots them on a map. This speeds up demining tenfold, and makes the process safer for people in general. - Fedorov explained.

UADamage's technology works in three stages:

The first is strategic planning. The team uses satellite imagery and data from cadastres to determine the extent of the area's mining.

The second is a visual assessment for mines and explosives. A drone with a camera surveys the area, and artificial intelligence detects dangerous objects.

The third stage is an inspection underground and in the grass, where various sensors are used.

According to Fedorov, the most difficult part of the demining process, apart from the number of mines, is that they can be at a considerable depth and cannot be detected by metal detectors. So the technology is still being developed.

