A man died while at the TCC in Stryi: an investigation has been launched

In the night of June 18, a 50-year-old man suddenly died in the premises of the Stryi District Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional TTL and SP.

Details

According to preliminary data, on June 17, around 22:30, Oleksiy Naumenko, born in 1975, was brought to the TTL. The man did not have military registration documents with him and had not appeared at the center since the beginning of martial law. In connection with this, a possible administrative offense under Article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses was being documented against him.

Around 00:55 the next day, Naumenko complained of severe chest pain. The duty military officer immediately called an ambulance. According to official information, medics arrived in 12 minutes, but by that time the man was already unconscious. Despite resuscitation attempts, they could not save him.

The cause of death is being established by forensic medical examination. According to the preliminary conclusion of doctors, it is a possible heart attack. During the initial examination of the body, the investigative-operational group found no external bodily injuries.

The TTL reported that a service investigation has been ordered into the incident. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Ukraine has opened 17 cases for abuse of power during mobilization - Ground Forces

Recall

As of June 2025, there are over 900 criminal proceedings in Ukraine regarding abuses, exceeding authority, violence, and illegal detention committed by TTL employees. Dozens of indictments have now been sent to court, but no sentences have been passed yet.