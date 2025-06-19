A man died while at the TCC in Stryi: an investigation has been launched

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
05:11 PM • 6600 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 24156 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 48279 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 48576 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 57130 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 131604 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 65008 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 145767 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 218837 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 94168 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.1m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 74711 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 157941 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 97284 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 43637 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 83788 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 84618 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 98134 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 131581 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 158849 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 178076 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 20173 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 44276 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 178965 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 226480 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 223399 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

A man died while at the TCC in Stryi: an investigation has been launched

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2200 views

A 50-year-old man died while at the Stryi TCC. He was brought in due to the absence of military registration documents. The preliminary cause of death is a heart attack.

A man died while at the TCC in Stryi: an investigation has been launched

In the night of June 18, a 50-year-old man suddenly died in the premises of the Stryi District Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv Regional TTL and SP.

Details

According to preliminary data, on June 17, around 22:30, Oleksiy Naumenko, born in 1975, was brought to the TTL. The man did not have military registration documents with him and had not appeared at the center since the beginning of martial law. In connection with this, a possible administrative offense under Article 210-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses was being documented against him.

Around 00:55 the next day, Naumenko complained of severe chest pain. The duty military officer immediately called an ambulance. According to official information, medics arrived in 12 minutes, but by that time the man was already unconscious. Despite resuscitation attempts, they could not save him.

The cause of death is being established by forensic medical examination. According to the preliminary conclusion of doctors, it is a possible heart attack. During the initial examination of the body, the investigative-operational group found no external bodily injuries.

The TTL reported that a service investigation has been ordered into the incident. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Ukraine has opened 17 cases for abuse of power during mobilization - Ground Forces19.06.25, 16:09 • 2032 views

Recall

As of June 2025, there are over 900 criminal proceedings in Ukraine regarding abuses, exceeding authority, violence, and illegal detention committed by TTL employees. Dozens of indictments have now been sent to court, but no sentences have been passed yet.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Stryi
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9