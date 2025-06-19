Ukraine has opened 17 cases for abuse of power during mobilization - Ground Forces

To date, 17 criminal proceedings have been opened concerning abuse of power and use of force during mobilization. 136 officers and 325 servicemen from the private and sergeant staff have been sent to the combat zone for misconduct. This was announced by the acting commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Hruzevych, during a meeting of the temporary investigative commission regarding violations of the law during mobilization, reports UNN.

Details

17 criminal cases have been initiated; when they are completed, those responsible will be brought to justice based on the outcomes of the criminal proceedings. The 17 criminal cases are... I am talking about abuse of power, I am not talking about bribes. In all confirmed cases, within our powers, they are usually either dismissed from their positions or sent to the army. To date, 136 officers have been replaced and sent to the army. The process of replacing other officials is currently underway. 325 servicemen from the private and sergeant staff have also already been sent to the army. - said Hruzevych.

Recall

The Volyn Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center stated that they did not forcibly detain Maksym Muzychko, who is currently in the hospital in critical condition with, among other things, a severe traumatic brain injury, to the TCC in Lutsk. They reported this.