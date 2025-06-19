$41.630.10
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4358 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 16070 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 60793 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 45899 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 133903 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 173003 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 92063 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129387 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99818 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 94406 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusives
Ukraine has opened 17 cases for abuse of power during mobilization - Ground Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 468 views

17 criminal cases have been opened for abuse of power and use of force during mobilization. 136 officers and 325 servicemen have been sent to the combat zone for offenses.

Ukraine has opened 17 cases for abuse of power during mobilization - Ground Forces

To date, 17 criminal proceedings have been opened concerning abuse of power and use of force during mobilization. 136 officers and 325 servicemen from the private and sergeant staff have been sent to the combat zone for misconduct. This was announced by the acting commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Hruzevych, during a meeting of the temporary investigative commission regarding violations of the law during mobilization, reports UNN.

Details

17 criminal cases have been initiated; when they are completed, those responsible will be brought to justice based on the outcomes of the criminal proceedings. The 17 criminal cases are... I am talking about abuse of power, I am not talking about bribes. In all confirmed cases, within our powers, they are usually either dismissed from their positions or sent to the army. To date, 136 officers have been replaced and sent to the army. The process of replacing other officials is currently underway. 325 servicemen from the private and sergeant staff have also already been sent to the army.

- said Hruzevych.

Recall

The Volyn Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center stated that they did not forcibly detain Maksym Muzychko, who is currently in the hospital in critical condition with, among other things, a severe traumatic brain injury, to the TCC in Lutsk. They reported this.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
