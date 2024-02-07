ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
EU hands over MV-10 unmanned demining vehicle to Ukraine

EU hands over MV-10 unmanned demining vehicle to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29947 views

The European Union has handed over DOK-ING MV-10 demining machines to Ukraine, which will help make the dangerous task of demining safer and more efficient.

The European Union has handed over to Ukraine a DOK-ING MV-10 demining machine . This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, UNN reports .

Details

Fighting the Russian aggressor, Ukraine is already rebuilding - and we are supporting them in this difficult task. We have delivered a demining system to the State Special Transport Service that will make the dangerous task of demining safer and more efficient.

- the post reads. 

Addendum

The EU notes that this is the last delivery under the EU's €25 million support package for humanitarian demining in Ukraine, announced at the EU-Ukraine summit in February 23.

The package is designed to meet the immediate needs of Ukrainian state mine action operators, ranging from basic equipment for demining teams to pyrotechnic machines and robotic demining systems.

We are honored to make the work of Ukrainian sappers safer and more efficient with this European equipment. Together we can help save lives and contribute to a better future for Ukraine

- said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The EU noted that the demining of the territories liberated from Russian occupation is essential for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. It allows civilians to return safely and resume economic activity, particularly in transportation, trade and agriculture.

In January, more than 21 thousand hectares were surveyed as part of land demining activities31.01.24, 13:15 • 25604 views

For reference

The MV-10 demining system clears anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as other unexploded ordnance, and is suitable for large areas.

Thanks to its remote control, it is particularly safe to operate. It can clear up to 4,000 square meters per hour, including steep slopes.

EU support for demining also includes a special training course for Ukrainian operators who will use the MV-10 system.

Recall

Ukraine has allocated UAH 3 billion from the state budget for humanitarian demining programs and is working to compensate farmers for demining their land before the sowing season.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
ukraineUkraine

