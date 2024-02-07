EU hands over MV-10 unmanned demining vehicle to Ukraine

The European Union has handed over to Ukraine a DOK-ING MV-10 demining machine . This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, UNN reports .

Details

Fighting the Russian aggressor, Ukraine is already rebuilding - and we are supporting them in this difficult task. We have delivered a demining system to the State Special Transport Service that will make the dangerous task of demining safer and more efficient. - the post reads.

Addendum

The EU notes that this is the last delivery under the EU's €25 million support package for humanitarian demining in Ukraine, announced at the EU-Ukraine summit in February 23.

The package is designed to meet the immediate needs of Ukrainian state mine action operators, ranging from basic equipment for demining teams to pyrotechnic machines and robotic demining systems.

We are honored to make the work of Ukrainian sappers safer and more efficient with this European equipment. Together we can help save lives and contribute to a better future for Ukraine - said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The EU noted that the demining of the territories liberated from Russian occupation is essential for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine. It allows civilians to return safely and resume economic activity, particularly in transportation, trade and agriculture.

In January, more than 21 thousand hectares were surveyed as part of land demining activities

For reference

The MV-10 demining system clears anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, as well as other unexploded ordnance, and is suitable for large areas.

Thanks to its remote control, it is particularly safe to operate. It can clear up to 4,000 square meters per hour, including steep slopes.

EU support for demining also includes a special training course for Ukrainian operators who will use the MV-10 system.

Recall

Ukraine has allocated UAH 3 billion from the state budget for humanitarian demining programs and is working to compensate farmers for demining their land before the sowing season.