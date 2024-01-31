ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
In January, more than 21 thousand hectares were surveyed as part of land demining activities

In January, more than 21 thousand hectares were surveyed as part of land demining activities

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25606 views

In January 2024, more than 21,000 hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine were surveyed for mines as demining efforts continued in accordance with an updated action plan.

Ukraine continues to implement the action plan for demining agricultural land. In January 2024, more than 21 thousand hectares of agricultural land were surveyed, new operators were certified, and access to state standards in the field of mine action was opened.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Yulia Svyrydenko, First Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, reported on the results of work in the field of primary health care for the first month of 2024.

In 2023, our sappers showed good results. Therefore, we have updated the Action Plan for the Demining of Agricultural Land, increasing the areas identified for priority return to economic use. Working according to the updated plan, the SES, SSTS and non-governmental operators surveyed more than 21 thousand hectares of land in the first month. Given that winter is a difficult period for demining, we have a good pace

- said the First Vice Prime Minister.

Distribution of agricultural land by regions of survey in January 2024:

In Kherson region, it is almost 19.7 thousand hectares;

In Mykolaiv region, it is more than 1.1 thousand hectares;

In Kharkiv region, it is about 200 hectares.

After Hungary's demands: EU leaders to propose annual debate on €50 billion aid to Ukraine - Reuters31.01.24, 12:29 • 25424 views

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, the number of certified mine action operators in Ukraine has also increased. As of now, there are 29 operators.

Last December, there were 26 certified operators in Ukraine. As of now, we have 29 operators. So our capacity is growing. Today we are working to improve, digitalize and speed up the certification process. In particular, on January 29, we opened free access to the state standard in the field of mine action. That is, operators or companies intending to work in the field of mine action will no longer need to pay money to familiarize themselves with the state standard

 ," said Yulia Svyrydenko.

Recall

Switzerland plans to hold a conference in Geneva on humanitarian demining in Ukraine. It is to be held in October.

Umerov discusses Black Sea demining with Romanian Defense Minister16.01.24, 16:29 • 19152 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
genevaGeneva
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
black-seaBlack Sea
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising