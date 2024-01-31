After Hungary's demands: EU leaders to propose annual debate on €50 billion aid to Ukraine - Reuters

European Union leaders will propose on Thursday to hold an annual debate on a planned 50 billion euro aid package for Ukraine in an attempt to overcome Hungarian opposition, Reuters reported, citing draft conclusions of the summit on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Details

A new update to the draft summit conclusions stipulates that "EU leaders will hold annual debates on the aid package based on the European Commission's reports.

"The European Council will hold an annual debate on the implementation of this mechanism in order to provide recommendations on the EU's approach to the situation resulting from Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine," the draft conclusions of January 30, which were seen by Reuters, read.

Addendum

The €50 billion aid should cover Ukraine's needs for 2024-2027. Hungary insists on an annual review with a veto, which is opposed by other EU members, the newspaper notes.

Orbán voices a demand for Hungary's participation in a joint EU decision on an aid package for Ukraine