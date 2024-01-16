Umerov discusses Black Sea demining with Romanian Defense Minister

Ukraine's Defense Minister had a telephone conversation with his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar. The head of Ukraine's defense ministry said this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, Umerov thanked Romania for its unwavering support, in particular for its decision to participate in the F-16 pilot training program.

Briefed his counterpart on the situation at the front... Discussed regional security and the Black Sea Mine Action Initiative - MCM Black Sea - Umerov said.

Addendum

The minister assured that he expects to strengthen defense cooperation between Ukraine and Romania. In addition, the two officials agreed to exchange visits to strengthen the dialogue.

Recall

Romania, along with Turkey and Bulgaria have signed an agreement to jointly combat sea mines that threaten navigation in the Black Sea.