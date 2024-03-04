More than UAH 30 billion: Shmyhal names this year's amount of money allocated for fortifications and defense lines

Since the beginning of 2024, the Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 20 billion from the state budget and almost UAH 11 billion is expected from other sources for the fortification and construction of defense borders. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Monday, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of 2024, the government has allocated UAH 20 billion from the state budget reserve fund for the fortification and construction of defense borders. Additional resources from other sources amount to almost UAH 11 billion - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, almost UAH 3 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Defense and the State Service of Transport. Another UAH 16 billion was allocated to regional administrations, he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a new approach to the construction of fortifications: what is it about?