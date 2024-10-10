Rada allows foreigners to serve as officers in the Armed Forces and National Guard

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a government bill No. 12023 on contractual military service by foreigners and stateless persons in the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard of Ukraine, according to MPs, UNN reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole (draft law) No. 12023 on amendments to the procedure for military service under contract by foreigners and stateless persons. "There were 276 votes in favor," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram

As deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, MP Yehor Chernev, told, "this will allow foreigners and stateless persons to serve as privates, sergeants and officers in the Armed Forces, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard of Ukraine.

In addition, the draft law:

envisages the creation of a Foreigner Recruitment Center;

conducting special checks on foreigners and stateless persons;

regulates the entry and exit of foreigners to and from Ukraine;

allows foreigners and stateless persons to perform military service in the Defense Ministry's intelligence agency.

According to Chernev, the need to improve the legislation arose because of the situation on the front line, which requires an increase in mobilization resources, and because of the difficult situation with the officer corps.

"We have servicemen from other countries who have served, have officer ranks and are ready to join the ranks of the Armed Forces. We have a foreign legion in which officers from Western countries and partner countries are currently serving as soldiers or sergeants. Therefore, the adopted draft law is intended to allow us to appoint former officers from other countries to officer positions," the parliamentarian explained.

As noted, the army is allowed to recruit anyone, including foreigners and stateless persons with relevant combat experience or skills.

"People with specific officer specialties, such as air defense officers, are especially valuable to us. We cannot train qualified specialists in a month or two or even six months. At the same time, we already have such officers from other countries," Chernev emphasized.

