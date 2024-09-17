The Rada supported the establishment of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Procedure for Contractual Military Service by Foreigners and Stateless Persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard of Ukraine" (No. 12023). The document provides for the establishment of a Foreigner Recruitment Center. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis #12023 amendments to the procedure for military service under contract by foreigners and stateless persons. FOR - 278 - wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

According to him, the draft law provides for the establishment of a Center for Recruiting Foreigners.

The Regulations on the Recruitment Center for the recruitment of foreigners and stateless persons for military service under contract are approved by the CMU.

Special checks of foreigners are to be carried out at the Foreigner Recruitment Center. During the special check of foreigners, it is found ou

the legality of their stay on the territory of Ukraine;

facts of bringing to administrative and criminal liability in accordance with the laws of Ukraine;

signs of such a person's links to the intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;

other circumstances that may prevent such a person from being enlisted for military service under a contract.

