The Rada supported the establishment of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115034 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186922 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147694 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149293 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141353 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192315 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112276 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104935 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 53756 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 39283 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 81480 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 56307 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 52723 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192318 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181808 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197379 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147102 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150885 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141951 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158524 views
The Rada supported the establishment of the Center for Recruiting Foreigners for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30119 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading a bill on the service of foreigners in the Armed Forces. The document provides for the establishment of a foreigner recruitment center and a special vetting of candidates.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading the draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Procedure for Contractual Military Service by Foreigners and Stateless Persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard of Ukraine" (No. 12023). The document provides for the establishment of a Foreigner Recruitment Center. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis #12023 amendments to the procedure for military service under contract by foreigners and stateless persons. FOR - 278

- wrote Zheleznyak on Telegram.

According to him, the draft law provides for the establishment of a Center for Recruiting Foreigners.

The Regulations on the Recruitment Center for the recruitment of foreigners and stateless persons for military service under contract are approved by the CMU.

Special checks of foreigners are to be carried out at the Foreigner Recruitment Center. During the special check of foreigners, it is found ou

  •  the legality of their stay on the territory of Ukraine;
  •  facts of bringing to administrative and criminal liability in accordance with the laws of Ukraine;
  •  signs of such a person's links to the intelligence and subversive activities of foreign states against Ukraine;
  •  other circumstances that may prevent such a person from being enlisted for military service under a contract.

Government approves draft law on contractual service of foreigners in the Armed Forces: what will change06.09.24, 15:19 • 23045 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics

