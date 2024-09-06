Government approves draft law on contractual service of foreigners in the Armed Forces: what will change

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill that provides for amendments to the legislation on contract military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine by foreigners and stateless persons. This was reported by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports.

"The draft law "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on the Procedure for Contract Military Service by Foreigners and Stateless Persons in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and the National Guard of Ukraine" has been approved," Melnychuk said.

It is noted that the draft law provides for foreigners and stateless persons to be allowed to sign a contract for officer positions. Previously, they were available for councilors and non-commissioned officers.

It is also proposed to establish that entry into and exit from Ukraine by foreigners and stateless persons performing military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard shall be carried out on the basis of a passport and a military registration document.

In addition, it is envisaged that foreigners and stateless persons may be recruited for military service in the intelligence agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine until the end of a special period in the country.

Addendum

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko noted that foreigners wishing to serve can apply to the Recruitment Center, administrative service centers, employment centers, TCCs at their place of residence, or directly to the military unit where they wish to serve under contract.

After reviewing the applications, the recruiting centers will conduct a special check on th

the legality of staying on the territory of Ukraine;

facts of bringing to administrative or criminal liability;

signs of links to foreign intelligence and subversive activities against Ukraine.

"Foreigners who have expressed a desire to serve under a contract must undergo a polygraph test upon their consent. Unwillingness to take a polygraph will be grounds for refusal to enlist," added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on granting Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service or the National Guard of Ukraine.