More than 2700 explosive devices defused in Ukraine over a week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 16410 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 52326 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 41054 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 207532 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187529 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175595 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220880 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249194 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154995 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 13706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 52326 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 207532 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 168936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 187529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10828 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19887 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 34822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 42650 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

More than 2700 explosive devices defused in Ukraine over a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104627 views

During the week of March 4-10, 2,796 explosive devices were found, seized and defused in Ukraine, mostly in Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and an area of 2,563.61 hectares was checked and cleared of mines.

More than 2700 explosive devices defused in Ukraine over a week

From the beginning of the week of March 4-10, 2796 explosive devices were found, seized and defused in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Special Transport Service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, 1,829 explosive devices were defused in Kharkiv region, 863 in Kherson region, and 104 in Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, an area of 2563.61 hectares was inspected and cleared of mines. This includes 2460.16 hectares in Kherson region, 56.01 hectares in Mykolaiv region, and 40.32 hectares in Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, units of the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services have detected, seized and defused 119367 explosive devices.

Mine cleared:

  • The territory covers 69170.60 hectares;
  • The water area is 21.66 hectares;
  • There are 855.40 km of highways;
  • There are 2389.66 km of railroad tracks;
  • There are 435.87 km of power lines;
  • There are 42.34 km of gas pipelines;
  • The residential area is 274.48 hectares.

Sappers will soon start demining territories with foreign GCS-200 systems25.01.24, 16:55 • 26620 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
State Transport Special Service
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90