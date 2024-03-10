More than 2700 explosive devices defused in Ukraine over a week

From the beginning of the week of March 4-10, 2796 explosive devices were found, seized and defused in Ukraine. This was reported by the State Special Transport Service, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, 1,829 explosive devices were defused in Kharkiv region, 863 in Kherson region, and 104 in Mykolaiv region.

At the same time, an area of 2563.61 hectares was inspected and cleared of mines. This includes 2460.16 hectares in Kherson region, 56.01 hectares in Mykolaiv region, and 40.32 hectares in Kharkiv region.

Since the beginning of the large-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, units of the State Service of Ukraine for Specialized Transport Services have detected, seized and defused 119367 explosive devices.

Mine cleared:

The territory covers 69170.60 hectares;

The water area is 21.66 hectares;

There are 855.40 km of highways;

There are 2389.66 km of railroad tracks;

There are 435.87 km of power lines;

There are 42.34 km of gas pipelines;

The residential area is 274.48 hectares.

