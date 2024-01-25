Sappers will soon start demining territories with foreign GCS-200 systems

Ukrainian sappers will demine the de-occupied territories with the help of foreign GCS-200 systems, the Defense Ministry reports, UNN writes.

Soon, an engineer battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command will start clearing the de-occupied Ukrainian territories with the help of GCS-200 (Global Clearance Solutions) mechanized demining machines - the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Details

Reportedly, it is a Swiss-German unmanned multi-purpose platform that is controlled remotely. During demining, mines are detonated or destroyed by a working mechanism that has a number of modifications and is used in accordance with the conditions in which it operates.

As a tracked machine, the GCS-200 is highly maneuverable and can turn in place with a minimum radius of approximately 4 meters.

"GCS platforms are used in more than 40 countries around the world - they have proven to be a reliable and effective demining tool," the defense ministry said.

